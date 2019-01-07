San Antonian David Tao Verbally Commits to US Air Force Academy

David Tao of the Alamo Area Aquatic Association and O’Connor High School in San Antonio, Texas has committed to the United States Air Force Academy.

Tao, a breaststroker, finished 4th at last year’s Texas High School 6A State Championship meet (big schools), where he swam a 56.48. That also makes him the top returning breaststroker in the state, and the only non-senior that finished in the top 6 at the state meet last season.

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the United States Air Force Academy! #GoFalcons pic.twitter.com/vcOfNSxhfR — David (@dayvdd) January 4, 2019

His best times in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke are both Winter Juniors cuts, and he’s good enough in all 4 strokes to expect future development in the 200 IM as well. He swam the 6 fastest 100 breaststroke times of his life in the 2018 calendar year,

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.58

100 free – 46.89

50 breast – 26.45

100 breast – 56.23

200 breast – 2:03.49

100 fly – 50.49

100 back – 52.91

200 IM – 1:53.32

Tao’s best time in the 200 breaststroke would rank him 2nd on Air Force’s team this season, behind only Zachary Nelson (1:58.22). His 100 breaststroke would put him 3rd behind juniors Nelson (54.68) and Andrew Weiss (55.57). It took a 56.5, which Tao is already faster than, to qualify for the B-Final at last year’s WAC Championship in the 100 breaststroke. His 2:03.49 also would have been good enough for a B-Final.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].