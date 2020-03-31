Ryan Murphy Breaks Down Race Strategy: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Three-time Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy was on track for a great summer before the coronavirus – COVID-19 – postponed the Olympics. See 2021 Olympic Games official dates here. At the Des Moines Pro Swim Murphy threw down the top time in the world for the 200 backstroke, posting a 1:55.2 to dominate the field. In this interview Murphy breakdowns his race strategy and considers his options for an odd event at U.S. Olympic Trials.

PREDICTIONS

Murphy benefits from an extra year of training heading into the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials and the Olympic Games. He dips his toe into the 100 free, making the semi-finals, putting up a fast time for a potential Olympic relay slot.

100-200 back? Based on his most recent Pro Swim appearance, Murphy has returned to form. By the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials he drops a 51.8 100 back, 1:53.6 200 backstroke. At the 2021 Olympic Games he carves off more time, dropping a 51.71 100 back, 1:53.49 200 back. But who care what I think…what do you think?

Ryan 2016-2019 Performances

Ryan – 2016 Olympics:

100m back – 51.85 (PB)

200m back – 1:53.62

Ryan – 2017 World Champs:

100m back – 52.59

200m back -1:54.21

Ryan – 2018 Pan Pacs:

100m back – 51.94

200m back – 1:53.57 (PB)

Ryan – 2019 World Championships

100m back – 52.78

200m back – 1:54.12

FOLLOW GOLD MEDAL MEL ON INSTAGRAM HERE.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.