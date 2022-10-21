Rising High School Junior Logan Noguchi Swims 47.5 in Season-Opening 100 Fly

2022 SI RSD All Ages A-BB Meet

October 14-17, 2022

Pardee Aquatics Center, Solana Beach, California

Short Course Yards (25 yards), timed finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 SI RSD All Ages A-BB Meet Oct 14-16”

16-year old Logan Noguchi opened up his short course season with a new personal best in the 100 yard fly – whacking more than a second off his previous personal best.

Noguchi won the race in 47.57, which improved upon his personal best of 48.76 from December 2021.

Noguchi trains with the Coronado Swim Association – Team Elite co-op, moving there from Rancho San Dieguito in the middle of the 2021-2022 season.

That swim ties him with Tom Shields, an NCAA and Olympic champion, as the 39th-best swimmer in the history of the 15-16 age group in the event. The time also breaks the San Diego LSC Record that was previously set in 2016 by Brendan Santana at 48.20.

His yards drop follows a big drop in the summer in long course, where he moved from 57.72 to 55.42 in the 100 meter fly.

Noguchi also won the 100 free (46.43) and 100 back (50.53) over the weekend. He is beginning his junior season of high school and has not yet announced a college commitment.

Other Highlights from the Meet: