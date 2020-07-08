Remove COVID and Get Rid of Chlorine Cough As You Reopen Your Pool

Soon, hopefully, things will start to get back to “normal.” Schools, YMCAs, colleges, health clubs, etc., will be opening their doors in some way, and opening their pools. Will these places be safe? We are all in uncharted waters, pun acknowledged.

There are government guidelines that should aid in this reopening process, and they address things like the wearing of masks and social distancing. These measures are in place because it is well understood that the coronavirus is airborne and can be transmitted through the air.

The BioOx air cleaning system removes harmful particles from the air, including viruses. The same air cleaning technology in use in numerous pools throughout the country to help reduce chloramines also combats airborne virus transmission. In one study, BioOx showed microbiological abatement up to 98%.

A short, concise document created for the medical community that details BioOx’s effectiveness against viruses and other harmful particles and pathogens can be found here.

If you have ever considered getting BioOx to relieve the coughing at swim practices, or reduce any of the other harmful effects of chloramines to people and equipment, now is the time. In addition to helping keep your patrons safe from coronavirus, BioOx will provide a safer environment as a whole.

The BioOx system gives your swimmers and coaches cleaner, healthier air to breathe – while at the same time increasing your biosecurity by reducing transmission of disease. BioOx installs in less than an hour and is easy and inexpensive to maintain.

If you wish to have BioOx protecting your air in other parts of your facility, like your locker rooms, we have different units sized for different spaces. Take the first step in making your air healthier and safer by giving us a call or sending us an email. We will be happy to answer all your questions.

