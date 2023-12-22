Registered Sex Offender Previously Charged For Photographing Swimmers Arrested Again

A registered sex offender who has twice been charged with photographing swimmers was arrested under similar allegations on Wednesday.

James Renick, 74, was arrested and charged after allegedly taking photos of students at Culver Academies in Culver, Ind. He was charged with the unlawful entry of school property by a serious sex offender.

According to local NBC affiliate WNDU, police obtained a complaint that a sex offender had gone onto the property of Culver Academies and was allegedly taking pictures of students. After an investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was Renick and the report was forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant.

Renick was convicted of the same charge in January 2021, one year after he was arrested for taking pictures of swimmers at Notre Dame’s Shamrock Invitational in January 2020.

A registered sex offender for life, it’s a felony for Renick to set foot on the property of any school.

In August of 2018, Renick was arrested at a youth swim meet in Ohio. At the time, local media reported that Renick was dressed as a photographer and carrying professional photography equipment. When questioned, he originally claimed to be a freelance photographer, then claimed he was photographing a friend’s child. When he later admitted that he was a registered sex offender, police arrested him for obstructing justice.

Renick also pleaded guilty to molesting two boys under the age of 10 in 1996.

The Beech Grove, Ind., resident was booked in Marshall County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.