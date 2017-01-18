The Race Club Film Production

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder.

The Race Club will be filming all next week for a major production at our location in Coronado, California. The basis of the production will be to share the experience of what the Race Club camp is all about. From the week’s filming, we hope to produce many videos that showcase what we teach at The Race Club camp. Hopefully in a couple months, we will continue to release free videos. We will also launch a subscription service by early summer. The more in depth content will be offered at a minimal monthly subscription rate.

Five Olympians will be at The Race Club next week to be filmed. They are; Jimmy Feigen, Luca Spinazzola, Kelsi Worrell, Mike Alexandrov, and Brad Tandy. Six lucky Race Club campers and their families will also be featured in the upcoming production. They are; Owen Matteson from New York, Stone and Joe Miller from Hawaii and Alex, Daniela and Marissa Spies from Florida. Some mere mortal swimmers like you, will demonstrate what it’s like to attend a Race Club camp.

We are really excited for this week that we’ve been planning for months!

