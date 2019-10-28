Quadarella Clocks SCM 1500 Free Itailan Record, Becomes 5th Fastest Ever

You can read the SwimSwam Italia edition of this article here.

While competing at Circolo Canottieri Aniene this weekend, 20-year-old Simona Quadarella broke the Italian national record in the women’s short course 1500m freestyle. Quadarella stopped the clock in a time of 15:35.82 to top the field and lower the previous Italian standard by nearly 9 seconds.

Quadarella is continuing to demonstrate her threat to swimmers worldwide in the distance freestyle events. She collected a trio of gold medals at the 2018 European Championships, topping the women’s 400m, 800m, and 1500m free podiums. More recently at this year’s Long Course World Championships in Gwangju, Korea, Quadarella took gold in the 1500m free, establishing a new long course national record of 15:40.89 in the process.

Quadarella’s short course meters 1500m free performance from over the weekend now ranks the Christian Minotti-trained athlete as the 5th fastest performer ever in the event.

15:19.71 Mireia Belmonte ESP 12/12/2014 Sabadell 15:22.68 Lauren Boyle NZL 2014 Wellington Winter Championships 8/9/2014 Wellington 15:28.65 Lotte Friis DEN Top Times (personal best) 5/10/2010 15:32.90 Kate Ziegler USA 2007 Alex Athletics Jubilaeums Challenge 10/12/2007 Hauptbad Essen 15:35.82 Simona Quadarell ITA Circolo Canottieri Aniene 10/27/2019

Quadarella’s Italian Records: