Qing Haiyang Breaks 200 Breast World Record (2:05.48), Competes Breaststroke Sweep

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
In a dominant swim, China’s Qin Haiyang broke the men’s 200 breaststroke world record in a time of 2:05.48, wiping out Zac Stubblety-Cook‘s mark of 2:05.95 from 2022. Qin also handed Stubblety-Cook, who was the defending world and Olympic champion, his first finals loss in the 200 breast since July 2019.
Prior to winning the 200 breast, Qin also won the 50 and 100 breast, meaning that he has swept the breaststroke events at these World Championships. He is the first male swimmer to compete this feat.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 200-Meter Breaststroke:
- Qin Haiyang (CHN) — 2:05.48
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) — 2:05.95
- Anton Chupkov (RUS) — 2:06.12
- Shoma Sato (JPN) — 2:06.40
- Leon Marchand (FRA) — 2:06.59
Qin and Stubblety-Cook have very different racing strategies. With Qin being a sprinter, he took his race out considerably faster than Stubblety-Cook at Worlds, and was over a second ahead of him for the majority of his race. Stubblety-Cook had a faster closing split than Qin both at Worlds and when he swam his World record, but the gap was just too much to overcome between the two.
Splits Comparison:
|Qin Haiyang, 2023 World Championships (current world record)
|Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2023 World Championships
|Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022 Australian Trials (former world record)
|50m
|28.53
|29.50
|29.43
|100m
|32.19
|32.45
|32.46
|150m
|32.64
|32.45
|32.43
|200m
|32.12
|32.00
|31.63
|Total
|2:05.48
|2:06.40
|2:05.95
Qin now has four gold medals from these World Championships. The only other swimmer that is able to match his gold medal count is Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan (who has two individual and two relay golds).
Way to go Qin Haiyang!!!! KILLER!!!!
🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳
maybe fix the article title to get the WR holder’s name right?
All it took for China to become a superpower at these championships was their discovery of the weight room
QIN is the first swimmer ever to win 50-100-200 in a Worlds Championship.
Kaylee McKeown has a chance to do it tomorrow.
peaty can write all the books he wants, all the swim meets he wants to host, but at the end of the day, swimming doesn’t give a sh1t
this man is the future. SC he’s gonna break 2min for sure maybe 158. hopefully sub 26 and 57 in future. 2.05 with bad turns is very good
Peaty out, Qin in.
my mind literally cannot comprehend sweeping the 3 breaststrokes. this sounds obvious and somewhat true across all strokes but in my mind the 50 and 200 breast are worlds apart. particularly since Peaty transformed the nature of sprint breaststroke. Winning the 50 in 26 low then breaking the WR in the 2? Qin is simply incredible