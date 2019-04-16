Pyle, Miley, Peaty Will Aim to Defend Titles in Day 1 of British C’ships

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
The first finals session of the British championships starting in 2 hours, many titles will look to be defended or dethroned. Among the defenders is 19-year-old Nicholas Pyle, who will aim to defend his 50 back title from 2018.
Scratching from the Open final were 6th and 7th place prelims finishers Craig McNally and Brodie Williams. Their scratches made room for 2018 finalist Xavier Castelli and 2018 Junior finalist Harry Noble. The 29-year-old Castelli finished 9th in prelims, thus putting him out of the Open final and ineligible for the Transition final. However, McNally/Williams’ scratches have earned Castelli a second swim to better his 2018 placement. For Harry Noble, the second scratch bumped him from the Transition final to the Open final, earning him a shot to move up in the top 8.
Also aiming to defend titles are Olympic champion Adam Peaty, who opened his signature event with a blistering leading time of 58.50, and 6-time women’s 400 IM champ Hannah Miley.
More Day One Finals Races To Watch:
- With Imogen Clark out of the 50 breast, 2018 third-place finished Sarah Vasey now has a shot at writing her name on a title.
- Holly Hibbett comes in as the lone sub-2:00 woman in the 200 free. However, Kathryn Greenslade will need some outside smoke to defend her 2018 title. Freya Anderson will also be in the mix, as her seed time was just 0.01s behind Hibbett’s seed (1:58.18).
- Top prelims seed Daniel Jervis and 2018 champion Jay Lelliott will have roughly 4 minutes of dog-fighting to earn the title. Jervis came in first in prelims with a 3:49.84. Lelliot is seeded 6th with a 3:54.59, however, in 2018 won with a 3:50.85.
Freya Anderson in the mix? Probably in front, with Holly Hibbott lone opponent, but only if Anderson won’t swim the times (sub-1.57) expected after her 2018 splits in the 800 free relay at EuroJunior Champs in Helsinki and EuroChamps in Glasgow.