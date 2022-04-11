Projecting Canada’s 2022 Worlds and Commonwealth Roster After Canadian Trials

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2022 Canadian Swimming trials, which serve as a qualification meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth games, concluded tonight. Because of this, we have a very good idea of who will be on the team for both competitions. However, these rosters are not entirely confirmed yet, as relay-only swimmers have not been selected yet. Because of this, we have made a few assumptions on who would be selected for the relays.

For example, although Maggie MacNeil did not swim the 100 free at this meet, it is very likely that she will be selected to be on Canada’s 4×100 free relay. In addition, even though MacNeil technically qualified for worlds in the 100 fly, we are not putting her on the worlds roster individually because she recently said she would not be competing in individual events at worlds to prioritize her mental health.

Here are the full qualification rules:

Canadian World Championship and Commonwealth Games Selection Procedures

Tonight, new additions to the team include Kelsey Wog, who won the 200 breast in a time of 2:24.87 and got under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 2:25.91. Yuri Kisil, who finished second in the 50 free with a time of 22.17, got under the FINA ‘A’ standard by 0.01 seconds to book him a ticket to worlds.

In addition, Kayla Sanchez and Josh Liendo added an additional event to their lineup when they both won the 50 free. Sanchez swam a time of 24.93, getting under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 25.04. Liendo put up an incredible 21.63 to break Brent Hayden‘s supersuited Canadian Record from 2009. Not only does Liendo’s time qualify him for worlds, but it also gets him under the Commonwealth Games ‘A’ cut as well.

Although Katrina Bellio missed the FINA ‘A’ standard in the 800 free, her time of 8:38.90 to win the event is good enough to meet Canada’s secondary standard of 8:43.08, rendering her a spot on the worlds team as well.

PROJECTED CANADIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ROSTER:

Women:

Men:

SWIMMERS QUALIFIED FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES SELECTION PRIORITY 1 (UNDER CANADIAN “A” STANDARD)

Women:

Summer McIntosh – 400 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly, 400 IM

Kylie Masse – 100 Backstroke, 200 Backstroke

Maggie MacNeil – 100 Butterfly

Men:

Finlay Knox – 200 IM

Josh Liendo – 100 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle

SWIMMERS QUALIFIED FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES SELECTION PRIORITIES 2-4

Women:

Men: