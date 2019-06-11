Pignatiello Sets 800 FR Argentine Record, 1st S. American Woman Under 8:25

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET

During the finals of the Canet stop of the Mare Nostrum tour, 19-year-old Argentinian Delfina Pignatiello broke her own national record in the 800 free with a 8:24.33. Pigantiello was in a tight race with Hungarian Ajna Kesely, but settled for second behind her winning time of 8:24.25.

Her previous mark was set at the 2017 FINA World Championships, where her then lifetime best and national record of 8:25.22 won her gold. Pignatiello’s one-second drop also makes her the first South American woman ever under 8:25 in the event.

Currently, Pignatiello holds the 7th-fastest time in the world this year behind Canet winner Kesely. Along with the 800 free, Pignatiello holds three other freestyle national records (200/400/1500 free) and two relay national records (400 FR-R, 800 FR-R).