Pignatiello Sets 800 FR Argentine Record, 1st S. American Woman Under 8:25

During the finals of the Canet stop of the Mare Nostrum tour, 19-year-old Argentinian Delfina Pignatiello broke her own national record in the 800 free with a 8:24.33. Pigantiello was in a tight race with Hungarian Ajna Kesely, but settled for second behind her winning time of 8:24.25.
Her previous mark was set at the 2017 FINA World Championships, where her then lifetime best and national record of 8:25.22 won her gold. Pignatiello’s one-second drop also makes her the first South American woman ever under 8:25 in the event.
Currently, Pignatiello holds the 7th-fastest time in the world this year behind Canet winner Kesely. Along with the 800 free, Pignatiello holds three other freestyle national records (200/400/1500 free) and two relay national records (400 FR-R, 800 FR-R).
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 800 FREE
LEDECKY
8.10.70
|2
|Jianjiahe
WANG
|CHN
|8.14.64
|03/30
|3
|Leah
SMITH
|USA
|8.16.33
|04/10
|4
|Ariarne
TITMUS
|AUS
|8.18.61
|04/07
|5
|Sarah
KOHLER
|GER
|8.23.63
|04/05
|6
|Simona
QUADARELLA
|ITA
|8.25.55
|04/02
|7
|Leonie
BECK
|GER
|8.25.99
|04/15
