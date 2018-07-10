Penny Oleksiak Swims Her 2nd Fastest 200 Fly Ever At Gainesville Day 4

2018 SZS SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Gainesville Sectional concluded with its fourth day of competition on Monday night. Penny Oleksiak, who had swum only the 200 free and 100 fly at the meet (DFS in the 50 free, 50 fly, and 100 free), posted her 2nd fastest 200 fly ever to win on the final night of the meet. Oleksiak swam a 2:12.40, coming in just over a second off her personal best of 2:11.22. She was out pretty fast, putting up a 28.90 on the first 50, but then slowed down every 50, posting splits of 33.46, 34.59, and 35.45 respectively.

Mason Wilby won the men’s 200 fly, posting a 2:01.34 to narrowly beat runner-up Sterling Crane (2:01.47). Wilby led the race the entire way, hitting the 100 mark in 58.24 to Crane’s 58.95. Wilby’s best in the 200 fly is 1:59.89, marking a pretty solid swim. Crane came into the meet with a best of 2:04.12, then posted a 2:02.86 in prelims.

Isabel Ivey won the women’s 100 free with a 55.48, marking her fastest time since 2016. Ivey has a personal best of 54.95, which she swam at the 2016 Jr. Pan Pacs. She also posted a 55.03 at the 2016 Jr. Pan Pacs, both of which are the only times she’s been faster than the 55.48 she went in Gainesville. Ivey also won the women’s 200 back, posting a 2:14.73, marking her second fastest 200 back (2:13.69 best time).

Khader Baqlah won the men’s 100 free with a 50.12, taking the final by over a second. Drew Clark took the men’s 1500 with a 15:45.74, marking his fastest 1500 since 2015. Olivia McMurray won the women’s 800 with a 8:52.39, taking 1st by 5 seconds.