Peaty Calls 57.00 WR His ‘Bounce Back’ Race

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

By now you’ve read all about British swimmer Adam Peaty‘s massive 100m breaststroke swim from the 2018 European Championships where the 23-year-old threw down a new World Record of 57.00. Now hear from the man himself, as British Swimming caught up with Peaty after the race.

“I honestly don’t know, I’m running out of words,” is how the National Centre Loughborough athlete described his history-making effort. He is now going to just celebrate with his family and recognize this swim as a ‘bounce back’ performance from his Commonwealth Games appearance.

On the Gold Coast at those Games, Peaty was clipped by South African Cameron van der Burgh in the 50m breast, but still won the 100m breast, albeit in a somewhat non-Peaty-esque time of 58.84. Peaty says his performance here in Glasgow proves that, “Just because you have a bad swim in April, doesn’t mean you can’t come back and have a good swim in August.”

Peaty is also thrilled to be inspiring the next generation of British athletes, as he competes on home soil.