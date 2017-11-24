Paul Pilujet of Queens Goes 45.6 100 Fly to Lead All NCAA Divisions

At the Fall Frenzy meet in Charlotte last weekend, D2 Queens’ Paul Pilujet threw down a 45.60 in the 100 fly for the win.

Pilujet’s time is the fastest by a swimmer of any of the three NCAA divisions this year, surpassing the NCAA Division II ‘A’ cut by over a second and falling just .11 short of the D1 ‘A’ cut. Pilujet’s time still would’ve been good for an invite to the 2017 NCAA D1 Championships, and he would’ve finished 12th at that meet last year with his time last week.

In addition to that swim, Pilujet also went 20.07 in the 50 free, 47.05 in the 100 back, 1:43.62, and 43.60 leading off Queens’ 400 free relay. Pilujet is the defending NCAA D2 Champion in the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 back.

His time today is .02 ahead of the 45.62 he went to win the D2 title this past spring.

Queens has had an iron grip on titles in Division II, having won the last three NCAA team titles on both the men’s and the women’s sides. Current senior at Cal, Matthew Josa, got his NCAA start at Queens. As a freshman, he won the 200 IM, 200 back, and 100 fly at the NCAA D2 Champs, and then as a sophomore he won the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 back.