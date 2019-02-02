Panama National Team Member Valerie Kitchens Commits to Nevada Wolfpack

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Valerie Kitchens of Henderson, Nevada has elected to swim for head coach Brendon Bray at the University of Nevada Reno next year, joining Benedict Nagy, Colette Berkenfield, Destiny Kling, and Jessie Nowotny in the class of 2023. Kitchens is a 3-year member of the Green Valley High School Varsity swimming and diving team. She won the 200IM (2:05.80) and placed 3rd in the 100 free (52.61) at the 2018 NIAA 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships. She contributed the butterfly leg (26.61) on the winning 200 medley relay and anchored the state-champion 400 free relay (in 51.94), cementing GVHS’s Division 4A state title and earning coach Bob Swift the NV Prep Coach of the Year honors.

Kitchens swims year-round with BlueFin Aquatics under head coach Bob Hommel. Previously, she swam as an age-grouper and senior-level swimmer with Boulder City Henderson head coach Mike Polk. Kitchens is a member of the Selección Panameña de natación (Panama National Women’s Swim Team) and has represented Panama in FINA Competitions, most recently the 2017 Central American Games in Managua, Nicaragua.

Kitchens had a strong performance at the Kevin Perry Invitational in November, earning PBs in the 200 free and 100/200 breast. Kitchens has been recognized as a Nevada all-state Academic Athlete for the last 2 years and has been on honor rolls every semester, with a 4.0 average over the last 2 years. She is currently ranked in the top 5% level of her graduating class and is expected to graduate with honors.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:05.80

200 breast – 2:22.47

100 breast – 1:06.20

100 free – 52.61

200 free – 1:53.73

