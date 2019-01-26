Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines Endorses Hammer Head Swim Cap

Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, International Swim Hall of Famer and NBC’s long time swim analyst and “Voice of Swimming” for 30 years, Rowdy Gaines, this week endorses the Hammer Head® Swim Cap, a new solution to protect all levels of swimmer against the risk of head injury.

“I fully endorse the Hammer Head® Swim Cap,” says Rowdy Gaines. “It is a game changer for all swimmers in terms of providing protection against head injury in the water. We will all soon look back incredulously that athletes ever swam without head protection of this kind.”

Gaines will introduce Hammer Head swim caps initially to swimmers and other aquatic athletes at the Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center where he is based as Vice President, Aquatics, Central Florida and the YMCA locations in the Central Florida region. His official support and endorsement of Hammer Head follows just weeks after the revolutionary cap was also endorsed by ASCA, the American Swimming Coaches Association, the world’s leading professional organization for swimming coaches. It also comes amid a sharp rise in awareness of the risks of head injury in swimming and other sports including football, hockey, lacrosse and soccer.

“I am so incredibly excited to partner with Hammer Head and the mission to improve head safety,” adds Gaines. “I have spent my whole life working to educate athletes and families on the importance of staying safe in, and around, water. As much as we love seeing our children and young athletes enjoy recreational or competitive swimming, it’s critical that we all understand the risks of head injuries and concussion are just as great as they are on the football or soccer field. Swimming is a contact sport. And we need to protect swimmers. It’s just that simple.”

“Rowdy is an absolute authority when it comes to swimming and his endorsement is a real vote of confidence,” says Theresa Finn, CEO and co-founder Hammer Head Swim Caps. “Over three decades and seven Olympic games, he’s seen everything in the sport of swimming: from the evolution of training and coaching techniques to changes in competition to the international rise of concern over swimmer head safety. His seal of approval will really help us educate swimmers, parents and coaches across the country and around the world about the risk of head injury much faster and far more effectively.”

The Hammer Head swim cap is a revolutionary breakthrough for swimmers of all ages and abilities, combining, for the first time ever, swimmer head protection with enhanced performance properties. It’s the brainchild of entrepreneur and 20-year swim coach David Burns together with co-founder and sports brand marketing and business development executive Theresa Finn. Burns hit upon the idea for the Hammer Head cap after witnessing his daughter and another competitive swimmer each hit their heads on the pool wall during practice. Together Burns and Finn have spent the past five years perfecting and bringing the Hammer Head to market.

“Like Rowdy, I’ve been involved in swimming for more than 20 years as a coach, business owner and entrepreneur,” says David Burns, co-founder, Hammer Head Swim Caps. “We’re going to work with Rowdy to find ways to tap into his phenomenal and unmatched network of swim community contacts and get a cap on as many heads as possible. Swimming is definitely a contact sport but there is now a solution. We are thrilled to have Rowdy on board to help spread that message.”

Every Hammer Head swim cap features HIT Honeycomb Impact Technology®, a proprietary layer of honeycomb material that helps absorb the shock of impact with other swimmers and, the pool wall. Made from a specially selected, buttery soft, premium silicone it’s also designed to be the most comfortable cap a swimmer will ever wear. TEKFIT®, a new kind of fit, also means Hammer Head caps have no wrinkles, improving hydrodynamic performance in the water and reducing drag in competition. Hammer Head caps can either be worn stand alone or double-capped under team competition caps, creating a comfortable and wrinkle-free profile.

Hammer Head caps are ideal for every age of swimmer, triathletes, divers and other aquatic athletes seeking confidence in the water from improved head protection. Caps retail for $34.95 and are available in three sizes – large, medium and small. Colors include black, red, pink and royal blue. To place an order visit www.hammerheadswimcaps.com or for team or bulk orders call 1-888-842-5151 to be connected with a local Hammer Head sales representative.

