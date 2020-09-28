Olivier & Cassignol Double Up On French Open Water Titles

2020 FRENCH OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 25th – September 28th

Jablines, France,

OW

Results

The 2020 French Open Water Championships concluded in Jablines, with the fields limited in the number of participants due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although this competition was not a selection contest for any immediate elite international competition, it was a valuable opportunity for racers to shake off the cobwebs in their forward march to next year’s Olympic Games.

Stéphane Lecat, Director of Free Water at the French Swimming Federation, said at the onset of the 4-day affair, “These Championships are a great opportunity for open water swimmers from French clubs. They will allow, for some, the ability to dive back into the world of competition and, for others, to continue the journey of excellence in which they are committed.”

24-year-old Marc-Antoine Olivier won the men’s 10k open water race, beating runner-up Fares Zitouni by a little over 4 seconds. Sacha Velly rounded out the top 3 in the contest.

Of his swim, Olivier stated, “ I swam well on the last lap, but the race was difficult! I was not specially prepared for this 10 km.

“We only eased off these last days. It was still important to get this title, also to see how I was going to be able to adapt and find solutions to finish ahead despite fatigue. This is open water!” Olivier also won the men’s 5k at these championships.

Olivier has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games already via his performance at the 2019 World Championships.

Oceane Cassignol topped the women’s edition of the 10k, albeit by a fingernail. She and runner-up Lisa Pou charged to the time pad at almost identical times, separated by just .06 at the touch.

“It’s always cool to win and to get the title of champion of France. It proves that the work done has paid off and will be beneficial for the rest of the season. I’m feeling good now so that’s a good omen,” said 20-year-old Cassignol, who also topped the women’s 5k field.

The additional race results are below: