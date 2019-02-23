Olivia Carter Didn’t Realize She Broke Mary Descenza’s School Record (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

SEC Meet: 1:52.19 2/21/2014 Cammile Adams, Texas A&M

Pool: 1:52.19 2/21/2014 Cammile Adams, Texas A&M

NCAA: 1:49.51 2/24/2018 Ella Eastin, Stanford

In the last 100, Olivia Carter pulled away from the field to win her first SEC title. Her time of 1:53.23 chipped the 2005 UGA record of 1:53.51, held by 4-time 200 FL NCAA Champion Mary Descenza. Her NCAA A cut time also puts her at #5 in the NCAA this year. Teammate Dakota Luther took third with a 1:54.32, however has been 1:53.55 this season already.

Taking second for the Texas A&M Aggies was Jing Quah (1:54.29). Teammate Taylor Pike took fourth in a 1:54.43. Those points from Quah and Pike now put Texas A&M 80 points ahead of Florida.