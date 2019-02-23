Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olivia Carter Didn’t Realize She Broke Mary Descenza’s School Record (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  • SEC Meet: 1:52.19 2/21/2014 Cammile Adams, Texas A&M
  • Pool: 1:52.19 2/21/2014 Cammile Adams, Texas A&M
  • NCAA: 1:49.51 2/24/2018 Ella Eastin, Stanford
  1. Olivia Carter (UGA)- 1:53.23
  2. Jing Quah (Texas A&M)- 1:54.29
  3. Dakota Luther (UGA)- 1:54.32

In the last 100, Olivia Carter pulled away from the field to win her first SEC title. Her time of 1:53.23 chipped the 2005 UGA record of 1:53.51, held by 4-time 200 FL NCAA Champion Mary Descenza. Her NCAA A cut time also puts her at #5 in the NCAA this year. Teammate Dakota Luther took third with a 1:54.32, however has been 1:53.55 this season already.

Taking second for the Texas A&M Aggies was Jing Quah (1:54.29). Teammate Taylor Pike took fourth in a 1:54.43. Those points from Quah and Pike now put Texas A&M 80 points ahead of Florida.

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!