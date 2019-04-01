Olivia Bray Swims #2 200 LCM Fly in US 17-18 Age Group History

ISCA International Junior Cup Champions Cup
- March 26th-30th, 2019
- St. Petersburg, Florida
- SCY prelims/LCM finals
- Complete Results
17-year old Virginia Gators swimmer Olivia Bray swam a 58.38 in the 100 fly this weekend at the ISCA Junior Championship Cup. Not only did that crush Beata Nelson’s National Age Group Record by more than a second-and-a-half, and jumps her to 2nd-place all-time in 17-18 age group history.
Top 5 All-Time 17-18 Girls, 100 LCM Butterfly:
- Katie McLaughlin, 57.87
- Olivia Bray, 58.38
- Felicia Lee, 58.41
- Dakota Luther, 58.58
- Misty Hyman, 58.72
Bray’s previous best time was a 58.55 done at Winter Nationals. That ranked her 3rd all-time in age group history. McLaughlin’s 57.87 came when she was just 17 as well, and Cassidy Bayer was 58.11 at just 16 years old.
Bray also won the 50 free (26.28), 100 free (56.64), 200 free (2:02.57), 200 back (2:14.41 – Meet Record), 50 fly (26.86), and 200 fly (2:13.18). She also swam a prelims 52.45 in the 100 yard backstroke, which breaks the Meet Record, but was disqualified in finals for a 15 meter violation; and broke a Meet Record in the 100 yard fly with a 51.91 in prelims.
Other Highlights of the Meet:
- Tide’s Julia Smith won the 50 breaststroke in 33.34 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.65 – the latter in a new Meet Record.
- The top 3 finishers equaled-or-bettered the Meet Record in the 100 free, led by ECAT’s Cason Wilburn in 51.18. Matthew Dieffenthaller was 2nd in 52.08, and Yin Lim tied the old Meet Record with a 3rd-place 52.21.
- The top 4 broke the Meet Record in the 50 free, again led by Wilburn in 23.44. He also broke the Meet Record in the 50 fly in 24.81.
- Noah Bowers broke the Meet Record in the men’s 200 free in 1:51.29, and then upended Wilburn in the 100 fly in 53.68 (another Meet Record). Wilburn was 2nd in 54.16. Bowers later won and broke the Meet Record in the 200 IM in 2:04.04.
- Joel Girdaudeau broke the Meet Record in the men’s 200 fly in 2:02.51.
Headline says 200 fly instead of 100 fly