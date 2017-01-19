Ohio State Women Set For Busy Weekend On The Road & At Home

Ohio State’s men’s swimming and diving teams have a full weekend ahead of them, with a dual meet at Michigan State on Friday and a home meet against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The meet against the Spartans will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the home meet against the Panthers will begin at 12:00 p.m.

There are no live results available for Friday’s meet in East Lansing. Live results Saturday’s meet, and every home meet, can be found here.

Parking Information

For Saturday’s meet fans should park in the Neil Avenue Garage directly adjacent to McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion for an event rate of $5. CampusParc will begin selling parking one hour prior to all home meets this season.

Event Schedule

Here is the event schedule for this Saturday’s meet:

200 Medley relay 100 Free

1000 Free 200 Back

200 Free 200 Breast

100 Back 500 Free

100 Breast 100 Fly

200 Fly BREAK (10 minutes)

50 Free 200 IM

BREAK (20 minutes) 400 Free Relay

In the Rankings

Ohio State is sitting pretty in both the College Swimming Coaches’ Association of America poll and the CollegeSwimming.com poll.

In the CSCAA poll the Buckeyes are currently 20th in the nation, and they are joined by three other Big Ten teams. Over at CollegeSwimming.com Ohio State is ranked 18th, along with four other Big Ten teams inside the Top 30.

Last Time Out

Ohio State spent last weekend at the University of Cincinnati for a quad meet against the Bearcats as well as Oakland and Kenyon.

The Buckeyes came in first place and turned in several excellent performances. On day two of the meet the 400 medley and freestyle relays set pool records at Keating Aquatic Pavilion, and individually Josh Fleagle set a new pool record in the 200 freestyle (1:38.64). The day before, Brayden Seal won the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:25.35, another pool record set by an Ohio State swimmer.

Overall Buckeye swimmers won all but five events over the course of the weekend.

Top Times

Here are Ohio State’s top individual times as of today:

50 free- Mossimo Chavez (19.95, 9th in the Big Ten)

100 free- Josh Fleagle (43.02, 4th in the Big Ten)

200 free- Josh Fleagle (1:34.91, 5th in the Big Ten)

500 free- Brayden Seal (4:19.91, 6th in the Big Ten)

1000 free- Brayden Seal (9:15.75, 5th in the Big Ten)

1650 free- Brayden Seal (15:00.32, 6th in the Big Ten)

100 back- Matt McHugh (46.42, 3rd in the Big Ten)

200 back- Thomas Trace (1:43.72, 3rd in the Big Ten)

100 breast- Jack Barone (54.41, 8th in the Big Ten)

200 breast- Brandon Fronczak (1:59.34, 11th in the Big Ten)

100 fly- Matt McHugh (46.78, 3rd in the Big Ten)

200 fly- Ching Lim (1:45.86, 4th in the Big Ten)

200 IM- Ching Lim (1:46.41, 6th in the Big Ten)

400 IM- Ching Lim (3:46.16, 2nd in the Big Ten)

The Story So Far

– Ohio State is a perfect 4-0 in dual meets this season as well as its victory in the quad meet at Cincinnati, and has a victory at the OSU Invite to its name, making the team undefeated heading into this weekend.

– Back in November, five Buckeyes represented the Big Ten in the inaugural USA College Challenge: Josh Fleagle, Ching Lim, Matt McHugh, and Thomas Trace all swam while Bill Wadley served as a coach on the staff.

– Between the four swimmers they competed in 13 events, with McHugh and Fleagle posted a second place finish in the 4090 freestyle relay.

– Colin Zeng is off to another torrid start, placing first in all 14 individual events at the meets he has competed at this year. Back on Nov. 16 he was named Big Ten Diver of the Week for the first time this season, a number that will surely rise in the coming weeks.

– While Buckeye times litter the top of the charts in the Big Ten, a number of them sit in the Top 20 nationally as well: Lim (400 IM), McHugh (100 back), Seal (1650 freestyle), and Fleagle (100 freestyle).

News courtesy of Ohio State Athletics.