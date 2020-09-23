NY Breakers Roster Drops 7 Australians, Adds 7 New Names

The New York Breakers have an updated roster – as expected, seven Australian team members no longer appear, with seven new European swimmers now listed.

Here are the Australians no longer appearing on the roster:

Temple’s name actually still appears on the ISL site, but SwimSwam has been told that Temple is not competing in the ISL this season.

Here are the new additions:

The bulk of the new swimmers come from Great Britain and Poland, with three swimmers from each of those countries.

On the men’s side, McEvoy will be a huge loss. He projected to be one of the team’s top sprint freestylers. Smith would have been a top 400 free/400 IM entrant, and Temple arguably the team’s top butterflyer.

Whittle is another outstanding young sprint freestyler – he joins Matt Richards on the Breakers roster. Clareburt is an IMer taking over for Smith. And Poprawa should fill the fly role vacated by Temple. Skierka is a backstroker who adds depth at a bit of a thin event for the Breakers.

For the women, Bailey would have been arguably the top 400 IMer on the roster, with Sheridan and O’Callaghan holding down backstroke roles.

Tchorz projects as a backstroker and IMer to help fill that void, and Golding is a backstroker as well. Renshaw is a breaststroker, mostly filling the shoes of Harkin.