Northwestern Picks Up Aussie National 400 IM Champion, Calypso Sherida

Calypso Sheridan, of Brisbane, Australia has committed to swim for Northwestern University beginning in the fall of 2017. Sheridan attended Mount Saint Michael’s College and swims for Brisbane Grammar School Swimming Club where she specializes in IM and breaststroke.

“We are extremely excited to add a swimmer of Calypso’s caliber to our Class of 2021,” Northwestern women’s swimming and diving head coach Abby Steketee said. “It’s very important that we add the right people to our Northwestern family and Calypso undoubtedly fits that mold. As an Australian National Champion, she will bring a high-level of experience and competition to our pool daily. We are thrilled to help her take the next steps as she chases her dreams in the pool, classroom and life.”

Sheridan won a national title in the 400 IM at the 2016 Australian Short Course National Championships, where she also finished second in the 200 breast and third in the 200 IM. She was a finalist at both this year’s 2017 Australian Open Championships and last summer’s Olympic Trials. Sheridan represented the Dolphins as a member of the Australian Junior National Team in 2015. She was a semi-finalist in the 100 breast at the 2015 Junior World Championships and won a gold medal in the 400 IM, a silver in the 200 IM, and a bronze in the 200 back at the Commonwealth Youth Games of 2015.

Top Times

SCM:

200 IM – 2:10.77

400 IM – 4:34.42

100 Breast – 1:08.06

200 Breast – 2:23.35

LCM:

100 Back – 1:02.57

200 Back – 2:14.73

Sheridan joins the Class of 2021 that already features Becky Kamau, Ilektra Lebl, Melissa Melnick, Rachel Tseng, Sarah Gardner, Shaunmei Lim, Sophia Schott, and Sophie Angus.

