North Carolina Division 1 50 Free Champion Alexandra White Chooses D3 Runner Up Kenyon Lady Lords

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexandra White of Wesleyan Christian Academy and Greensboro Community YMCA in Greensboro, North Carolina has announced that she will be continuing her swimming career at Division III Kenyon College in the fall of 2019. A pure sprint freestyler, White’s career-best 50 freestyle time that would land her in the top 8 at this year’s North Coast Athletic Conference championship meet and would have been invited to the D3 National Championship meet.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to Kenyon College for swimming! Thanks to all the coaches, family, and friends who helped get me here! Couldn’t be more excited!”

At the 2019 North Carolina Division 1 (small schools) High School State Championship meet she won a gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle (23.63) and finished 4th in the 100-yard freestyle (53.36), improving on 3rd and 6th place finishes respectively at that meet last year. She also swam her signature events, the 50 and 100 yard freestyles, at the 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships, but did not place.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.63

100 free – 53.23

200 free – 1:57.12

White will be joining an incredibly deep national championship runner up Kenyon Ladies team. The Ladies won the NCAC Championship meet by 55 points, outscoring Denison 1937 to 1882.

Event Conference Rank Team Rank 50 free 7th 5th 100 free 28th 10th 200 free 26th 9th

She will be the only pure sprinter in the class of 2023, joining Ania Axas, Olivia Smith, Ciara Mulcahy, Ella Campbell, and Maggie Foight.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.