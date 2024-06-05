Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Noe Ponti on Racing Kristof Milak in Monaco: “I had my chances, but still he won”

Comments: 1

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

https://youtu.be/oWpAab0USdU

Swiss Olympic medalist Noe Ponti put up solid in-season swims at the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco, clocking 51.25 in the 100 fly (2nd), 1:55 in the 200 fly (4th), and 23.3 in the 50 fly (1st). In the longer two butterfly events, Ponti was beaten both times by world record holder Kristof Milak.

Specifically in the 100, Ponti was gaining ground on Milk until the last 10 meters when Milan pulled away. After the race, Ponti said he was pretty happy given where he is at in his season and hopefully next time, he can come out on top against Milak.

1
Troyy
30 minutes ago

You screwed up embedding the video in the article.

2
0
