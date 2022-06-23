No Charges Laid For Marin County Swim Coach Arrested In Sex Crime Sting

A Marin County, Calif., youth swim coach will not face criminal charges after he was arrested last month in a sex crime sting.

John Glenn Chipponeri, 59, was arrested by San Rafael Police on May 25 in a sting operation that was targeting underage sex trafficking, and was subsequently booked into Marin County Jail on the suspicion of arranging to meet a minor for sex.

Chipponeri allegedly responded to a fake online ad posted by police to express interest in paying a 16-year-old girl for sex. Police alleged that he set up a date and time to meet, but did not show up.

After he was detained for questioning by police, he was released on $50,000 bail while the Marin County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case. Prosecutors declined to file charges, District Attorney Lori Frugoli said Tuesday, according to the East Bay Times. She declined to further comment on the decision.

San Rafael Police and Chipponeri also declined to comment.

Chipponeri’s lawyer, Michael Levinsohn, told the Times: “I’m really glad that I got a chance to represent Mr. Chipponeri and that his innocence has been vindicated,” adding that they are currently weighing their legal options.

Chipponeri recently coached swimming at Marin Academy in San Rafael, and police also noted he taught swimming with a private club.

He was fired from his job at Marin Academy shortly after his arrest in May.