Nick Sloman Takes Men’s 10k Title At 2025 Aussie Open Water Championships

2025 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 Swimming Australia Open Water Championships kicked off today with more than 400 athletes taking to the Busselton Jetty, Western Australia race course.

Australian athletes are seeking selection for this year’s World Championships in Singapore and Junior World Championships in Romania.

The first and second-ranked eligible athletes in both genders who accrue the most points based on the Combined Point Score from this competition and the World Aquatics 10k World Series qualifying event will be selected for the Australian World Championships team.

Swimmers from the host nation along with athletes from Italy, Great Britain, Sri Lanka, Japan and beyond are hunting their share of the $50k prize purse.

The men’s and women’s 10k features $8000 for first place, $6000 for second place and $1500 for third descending down in value to 8th place.

28-year-old Olympian Nick Sloman hit the timepad first in the men’s open 10k race, keeping Robert Bonsall and Thomas Raymond at bay. Bonsall settled for silver about 3 minutes back while Raymond rounded out the podium in 3rd.

Last year it was Raymond who topped the podium with Bonsall claiming runner-up status. Last year’s bronze medalist, Kazushi Imafuku of Japan finished 9th this time around.

Men’s Open 10k Top 5 Finishers

Nick Sloman — 1:48:26.72 Robert Bonsall – 1:51:16.20 Thomas Raymond – 1:52:23.42 Kyle Lee – 1:52:25.44 Bailey Armstrong – 1:52:57.45

Reigning Olympic silver medalist Moesha Johnson of Griffith University was next in line followed by Miami’s Madeleine Gough to generate a completely different podium from last year which saw Tayla Martin, Misa Okuzono and Rosie Wilson as the top 3 performers.

Martin placed 6th at this year’s competition and Okuzono and Wilson finished in 11th and 14th place, respectively.

Of note, Olympic bronze medalist Ginerva Taddeucci of Italy finished in 8th place.

Women’s Open 10k Top 5 Finishers

Abbey Smale (NZL) – 1:08:15.90 Moesha Johnson – 1:54:22.11 Madeleine Gough – 1:56:14.08 Bianca Crisp – 2:00:03.28 Jacqueline Davison-McGovern – 2:00:43.72

Additional Winners