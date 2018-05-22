Nicolas Albiero Describes Having Had Both Parents as Coaches (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu, 2017

Cal’s Jacob Pebley took control of the men’s 200 back final on the second 50 and cruised to a big win by over two seconds, touching in 1:57.03. Pebley sits 4th in the world this year with his 1:55.85 from Atlanta (when he was racing teammate Ryan Murphy head-to-head).

Russian Grigory Tarasevich of Cardinal Aquatics was the only other one sub-2:00 in 1:59.39, while 16-year-old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays passed veteran Matt Grevers on the fourth 50 to grab 3rd. Foster’s 2:00.60 was his fastest ever in-season swim, surpassing his 2:00.73 from Austin.

Grevers ended up 4th in 2:01.89, with Nicolas Albiero 5th in a new best time of 2:02.25.

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 1:55.29, Li Zhuhao, 2017

It was a 1-2 in the men’s 200 fly for the Athens Bulldogs, as Chase Kalisz and Pace Clark were the only men sub-2:00 in 1:55.72 and 1:57.93 respectively.

Kalisz had the fastest split of the field on every single 50 to come just under a tenth over his season-best of 1:55.63 which ranks him 9th in the world. Clark dropped his season-best of 1:58.23 by a few tenths.

Indiana’s Corey Gambardella went a best time in the heats and did so once again to take 3rd in 2:00.04, narrowly edging Brendan Meyer (2:00.43) and Nicolas Albiero (2:00.54). Albiero also went a new best time. Cal’s Tom Shields also saw a large improvement from prelims to win the B-final in 1:59.12.

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer, 2016

33-year-old Matt Grevers used his early speed to open up an early lead in the men’s 100 back, flipping in 25.83 to sit just over half a second clear of Cal’s Jacob Pebley. Pebley made up some ground coming home, splitting 27.61 to Grevers’ 27.95, but it wasn’t enough as the big man claimed the win in 53.78, just missing his best of the season by .05.

Pebley actually missed his season-best time by the exact same margin for 2nd in 53.98, with Grigory Tarasevich of Cardinal Aquatics taking 3rd in 54.42. Shortly after his 200 fly PB, Nicolas Albiero had a solid performance for 4th in 55.99.