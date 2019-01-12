Nic Fink Made $1,250 in a 27.19 Second Swim on Friday

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES- KNOXVILLE

USA Swimming’s Fantasy SwimSquads program has been slow to catch on with both fans and athletes. The surest way to incentive interest in a sporting event, however, it so increase the stakes – and that paid off big for breaststroker Nic Fink on Friday night.

Swimming as part of the #DiRadSquad on Friday night, Fink earned $1,250 for 27.19 seconds of racing (and decades of hard work leading up to that point). $250 came as a quarter-share of the team’s overall $1,000 prize for winning, and the other $1,000 came from a surprise-announcement of a $1,000 bonus for whichever swimmer had the fastest reaction time on the relay.

By comparison, NBA superstar Lebron James made about $4,930 for every 27.19 seconds he played last season. Fink’s per-minute over an NBA season (presuming starters minutes) comes out to about $8 million. So, that one swim comes out to a similar pay-per-minute rate as Lou Williams. That’s still not bad math for an early January swim at a domestic meet, if a bit of a loose comparison.

For comparison, winners of all races, including the 50 breaststroke, at the World Championships earn $20,000. But, that requires a swimmer to be the best on the planet. Fink’s haul on Friday did not.

Fink went off with a .06 from the backstroke finish of Phoebe Bacon, which was .01 faster than Kendyl Stewart (Team Beisel), Michael Chadwick (Team Beisel), Tom Shields (team Jaeger), and Andrew Wilson (Team Jaeger) all went on their starts. That’s correct: 4 swimmers had .07 reaction times, and Fink pipped them all.

The incentive worked out well for performances too. Last season, takeover times were rather laxidasical, for the most part, in these relays, and even bringing something like quick reaction times to the field can help the athletes get more hyped and focused for a relay that doesn’t mean much otherwise to their careers in the long term. The outliers were Stanford post-grads Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, who had reaction times of .33 and .38, respectively (though Manuel for her part was actually faster over-the-water than she was in the individual 50 by a few tenths).