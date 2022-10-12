NCAA Releases Qualification Procedures, Zone Meet Sites for Division I Diving

The NCAA has announced the dates and sites for the 2023 NCAA Zone Diving Championships, which will serve as the qualifying meets for diving at this season’s NCAA Championships.

This year, the Division I zone diving competitions will be held at five different sites on dates ranging from March 5 to March 11, 2023. All of the competitions, with the exception of the zone B competition, will span over three days during that period. The zone B meet will take place over the course of four days.

2023 Zone Diving Championships – Men’s Standards

EVENT POINTS 1-meter (6 dives) 300 3-meter (6 dives) 320 Platform (6 dives) 300

2023 Zone Diving Championships – Women’s Standards

EVENT POINTS 1-meter (6 dives/5 dives) 265/220 3-meter (6 dives/5 dives) 280/235 Platform (5 dives) 225

In order to qualify for the Zone Diving Championships, divers must meet a minimum six dive score standards during dual meet, invitational meet, or championship meet. This year, the NCAA also added 5-dive qualification standards in certain events, which can qualify an athlete for the Zone Diving meet at the US National Championships.

The top four male and top five female divers in each event at each Zone meet earn automatic qualifications for the NCAA Championships. All remaining spots are allocated to each zone depending on how the divers from that zone performed in a particular event at the last NCAA Championships. This season, the additional spots will be allocated as follows:

2023 Zone Diving Championships: NCAA Qualifying Spot Allocations by Zone

Women Men Zone A 20 17 Zone B 25 21 Zone C 25 22 Zone D 24 18 Zone E 21 17 Total 115 95

The total number of spots allocated for divers at the NCAA Championships has slightly decreased from the 2022 meet:

2022 vs. 2023 Comparison – Women

2022 Total 2023 Total Zone A 15 20 Zone B 29 25 Zone C 28 25 Zone D 30 24 Zone E 21 21 Total 123 115

2022 vs 2023 Comparison – Men

2022 Total 2023 Total Zone A 12 17 Zone B 26 21 Zone C 29 22 Zone D 26 18 Zone E 15 17 Total 108 95

Any diver who automatically qualifies for an event at NCAAs can compete in any additional events in which they finished in the top 12 at the Zone Championships. In addition, divers only count for ½ a roster spot on a team’s NCAA roster with the roster limit set at 18 athletes.