NCAA-Bound Hockey Player McKenzie Sirkoy Downs Michigan State 100 Breast Record

2021 GIRLS MHSAA DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONSHIPS

If she wanted, McKenzie Siroky could be a highly-touted swimming recruit in the NCAA right now.

Top programs would be vying for her services after what she did at the Michigan State (MHSAA) High School Division I Championships on the weekend, but instead, she’ll be playing a different sport in collegiate competition.

Siroky, who won the MHSAA Division I state title last January as a sophomore in the girls’ 100 breaststroke, announced her commitment to play women’s ice hockey with Division I Minnesota Duluth in September.

But despite having her sights on an NCAA career on the ice rink rather than the swimming pool, Siroky continued to excel in the water this past weekend at the MHSAA Division I State Championships, successfully defending her title in the 100 breast while breaking a pretty impressive record in the process.

Siroky, representing Livonia Stevenson High School, put up a time of 1:00.48 in the 100 breast preliminaries, breaking the seven-year-old state record of 1:00.56 set by six-time NCAA All-American Miranda Tucker in 2014.

A native of Livonia, Mich., Siroky went on to win the final in 1:00.85, having cracked the 1:01 barrier for the first time two weeks prior at the KLAA Conference Meet (1:00.86).

Siroky’ mother, Michele Ann Siroky, died in 2017 after a battle with cancer. She was also a state champion swimmer in high school for Livonia Stevenson and went on to compete at Michigan State.

Siroky also owns an impressive 50 free best time of 23.04, but come the fall of 2023, she will turn all of her focus to being a goal-scoring forward for the Bulldogs.