NCAA All-American Iszac Hening Competing On Yale’s Mens’ Team For His Senior Season

Yale senior Iszac Hening, a transgender man, is spending the 2022-23 NCAA season on the men’s swimming team.

Hening raced on the Yale women’s team during the 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2021-22 NCAA seasons. He came out as transgender in April 2021 and initially opted to swim for the women’s team—he was eligible to do so because he had not taken testosterone-based hormone therapy at the time. However, he felt that being a man on the women’s team was “extremely difficult to navigate”.

“The “let’s go, ladies!” cheers, the sign saying ‘WOMEN’ as I entered the locker room, a slipped pronoun here and there and the itching wrongness of the women’s swimsuit I wore to race: They added up.” Hening said in a New York Times op-ed. “The Yale women swimmers are some of my best friends, but being on the team with them made explicit all of the ways I am not a woman.

My mental health began to worsen again, and after a few months I confessed to a friend, ‘I don’t know if I can do this anymore.’ We hadn’t even had our first official meet yet. I came to understand that I didn’t belong on the women’s team. And I craved a space where I did belong.”

At some point during his junior year, the 2021-22 NCAA season, Hening decided that he would spend his senior year on the men’s team. That 2021-22 NCAA season was also his most successful one—he finished 5th in the 100 free and 15th in the 50 free at women’s NCAAs to earn All-American honors. Times-wise, he dropped from a PB of 22.59 to 21.93 in the 50 free and from 48.90 to 47.52 in the 100 free.

Hening accredits his success last season to knowing he would be swimming with the men next season and spending more time with the men’s team, which includes lifting weights with them. “The more time I spent with the guys, the more I realized how much better I felt in men’s spaces,” he said.

As of January 2023, Hening has been on testosterone-based hormone therapy for eight months. He most recently swam at the 2022 Ohio State Invite, where he was 79th in the 50 free (22.07), 73rd in the 100 free (47.94), and 69th in the 200 free (1:45.86). Those times are slightly slower than his personal bests while swimming for the women’s team.

“I wasn’t the slowest guy in any of my events, but I’m not as successful in the sport as I was on the women’s team.” Hening said. “Instead, I’m trying to connect with my teammates in new ways, to cheer loudly, to focus more on the excitement of the sport. Competing and being challenged is the best part. It’s a different kind of fulfillment. And it’s pretty great to feel comfortable in the locker room every day.”

Hening isn’t the only openly trans Ivy League swimmer to change teams mid-career. Schuyler Bailar, the first openly trans NCAA swimmer, initially committed to swim on Harvard’s women’s team but then decided to compete for the men. More recently, former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas swam for three seasons on the men’s team before competing on the women’s team for the 2021-22 NCAA season. That season, she won the NCAA title in the 500 free, becoming the first openly trans swimmer to win a national championship.

“Many people have reservations or even strong resistance to the participation of trans athletes in sports, particularly on women’s teams. I can understand why some people might worry about fairness or equality. But what seems to be missing from that conversation is our humanity.” Hening said. “It might not seem like such a big deal to swim on a team that doesn’t align with your true self. But think about how overwhelming it would be to spend 20 hours a week in a place where you feel you don’t belong. Eventually, for me, that reality made it hard to get out of bed to go to practice.

All athletes should be able to be their whole, authentic selves among their teammates and be able to play their sports without fear of discrimination.

I’ve been fortunate to receive so much support from my communities, especially from fellow trans athletes. I’m honored to be part of a group strong enough to withstand all of the undue attacks on our participation and personhood. Living in authenticity makes me a stronger, better man. ‌Being trans is one of the least interesting things about me.

Feeling congruent with my team has opened my eyes even further to how powerful athletic communities can be and how important it is for everyone to have the chance to feel that.”

Read Hening’s full op-ed on the New York Times website here.