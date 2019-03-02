NC State, Louisville, and Virginia All Have 9 A-Finalists on Saturday

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

While NC State is firmly in control for a 5th-straight ACC title, there are still some good battles for the minor spots in the standings.

Louisville has an 87 point lead on Virginia (who have been hampered by the absence of their probable top scorer Robby Giller at the meet).

N State, Louisville, and Virginia all had about equally-successful mornings. Including the mile, Virginia and NC State have 9 swimmers seeded in the top 8 of their events (A finals for everything but the mile, which is a timed final). Virginia has the most finalists with 14, while Louisville and NC State have 12 each.

Is that close enough for Virginia to catch Louisville? Without a Louisville relay DQ, or a big slide from their milers, probably not. Louisville’s finalists advantage is mostly in C finalists, which won’t score enough points to make up the 87 needed. Louisville should extend their lead in the mile (they have 3 seeded in the top 8) before Virginia brings it back under 100 in the remainder of the day’s individual events.

It’s still within the realm of reasonability that Virginia could catch Louisville, but we’ll learn everything that we need to know about that effort in the mile. If Virginia can get 3 into the top 8, and any of the Louisville guys slide, then things get a little more interesting. Even still, the numbers don’t align for any kind of a big comeback, barring a Cardinal collapse.

Team Scores After Day 3 (Including All Diving):

1. North Carolina State 968.5

2. Louisville 817

3. Virginiaof 724

4. Florida State 600.5

5. Virginia Tech 579.5

6. Duke 507

7. Notre Dame 479

8. Georgia Tech 396

9. Pitt 371

10. North Carolina 312.5

11. Miami 161*

12. Boston College 111

*Miami only sponsors men’s diving, and therefore will score no more than 161 points

Among the other battles looming, Boston College, who DQ’ed their 400 free relay on Friday, will be fighting to catch Miami’s divers for 11th place; while Virginia Tech and Florida State are locked in a battle for 4th and Notre Dame will be trying to run down Duke for 5th. The Irish have 17 finalists on Saturday (including top-24 seeded milers), but only 2 of those are A finalists. Still, on paper, they should be able to catch the Blue Devils with a 1 A-finalist and a 5 B-finalist advantage.

A/B/C Finalists By Event:

Including mile as seeded, excluding 400 free relay:

200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 1650 Free Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Virginia 2 1 1 Virginia 1 1 0 Virginia 3 2 0 Virginia 2 0 0 Virginia 1 2 0 NC State 2 1 0 NC State 3 1 1 NC State 1 1 0 NC State 3 0 0 NC State 2 1 1 Louisville 1 1 0 Louisville 0 2 1 Louisville 1 1 0 Louisville 2 0 2 Louisville 3 1 0 Virginia Tech 1 1 0 Virginia Tech 0 1 1 Virginia Tech 0 0 1 Virginia Tech 1 1 1 Virginia Tech 1 0 2 Notre Dame 0 2 2 Notre Dame 0 1 0 Notre Dame 1 0 1 Notre Dame 0 2 3 Notre Dame 1 1 0 Georgia Tech 1 1 1 Georgia Tech 0 0 1 Georgia Tech 1 0 1 Georgia Tech 0 2 1 Georgia Tech 0 2 0 Florida State 1 0 0 Florida State 2 2 1 Florida State 0 1 1 Florida State 0 1 0 Florida State 0 1 1 Duke 0 0 2 Duke 1 0 1 Duke 1 0 2 Duke 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 3 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 1 0 1 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 Pittsburgh 0 2 1 Pittsburgh 0 0 1 North Carolina 0 1 2 North Carolina 0 0 1 North Carolina 0 1 1 North Carolina 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 1 1 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0

A/B/C Finalists Day 4 Total:

Including mile as seeded, excluding 400 free relay: