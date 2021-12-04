Nation’s Capital Swimmer Rachel Jones Verbals to UNC Wilmington

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rachel Jones, a USA Swimming Futures qualifier and member of Nation’s Capital Swim Club, has verbally committed to swim at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at UNC Wilmington!! I would like to thank my family, my coaches, and my amazing teammates and friends for all supporting me throughout the years. Go Seahawks!”

At the 2021 Futures Championships in Richmond, Virginia, Jones placed eleventh in the 200-meter IM and seventeenth in the 200-meter freestyle. She is also a senior at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, Virginia. At the 2021 VSHL Class 6 state meet, she placed fifth in the 100 backstroke and 200 IM.

Jones has USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 100 and 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 200 IM. Her best short-course yard times are:

100 freestyle: 52.52

100 backstroke: 56.82

200 backstroke: 2:03.31

100 butterfly: 56.49

200 IM: 2:06.32

UNC Wilmington is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. At the 2021 CAA women’s championships, UNCW placed fifth out of six teams. If Jones swam at that meet with her best times, Jones would’ve made B finals in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 200 IM. She also would’ve had the best performance for UNCW in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

Jones also would’ve been the second-best performer in both backstroke events for the team, behind current junior Mary Grace Copeland. If she swam her best times at this point in the season, Jones would also be the second-fastest backstroker on the team so far for 2021-22. When she gets to UNCW next fall, she’ll have the chance to train with Copeland, then maybe rise to the top once Copeland graduates.

Jones joins sprint specialist Emily Waite — whose times would’ve led the team last season in the sprint free events — breaststroker Lauren Sharp, breaststroker and IMer Mary Shaw, and backstroker/butterflier/freestyler Quinn Bike as UNCW recruits for the fall of 2022. Jones is just one of several recruits who have a versatile slate of events, like Bike, but Jones will have the chance to distinguish herself as a backstroker.

