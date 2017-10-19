Nathan Adrian on Napa Fires: “It’s affecting the entire Bay Area”

In light of the fires occurring in Napa, California, and subsequently deluding the air quality in much of the Bay Area, a few of the cal post grads have traveled to UCSD for the week to train, where the air is not only much more breathable, but they can be watched under the careful eye of new program Head Coach Dave Marsh.

Nathan Adrian caught up with swimswam while down south in San Diego, and comments on the Napa fires, the upcoming college challenge, and his experience this summer in Budapest. Adrian confirmed that the fires have brought haziness and ash to much of the Bay Area, and it has not only upset his own asthma, but countless others’ in the bustling metropolis. Adrian actually took some time last week to visit a children’s hospital, and mentions that those with chronic lung conditions must be use extra caution as of late to make sure they’re taking in clean air.

Adrian also went on to discuss this weekend’s college challenge, which he intentionally sat out of to try and get a weekend at home with his fiancee. Even though that hasn’t ended up as being the case, Adrian is excited to watch his California Bear teammates compete, both on the USA and PAC-12 teams. The Olympic champ also walked us through his experience this summer in Budapest at the 2017 World Championships, particularly about his excitement at being able to round out a Team USA 1-2 finish in the men’s 100m freestyle with teammate and American record holder Caeleb Dressel.