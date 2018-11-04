Nassau County-Section 8 Championships Preview

The 2018 Nassau County Girl’s Championships will be held on November 3rd at the Nassau Aquatic Center in East Meadow, New York; and three teams are in the hunt for a title. Garden City High School has been the team to beat as far back as 2005, and will look to continue their tradition of success at the meet. They finished the season undefeated and champions of the A-Division. This year the Trojans will face stiff competition from the Bellmore-Merrick Sharks and the Manhasset Indians. The Bellmore-Merrick Sharks rebounded after a dual-meet loss to the Trojans and won the B-Division Championship by 291 points. Bellmore-Merrick hold the top seeds in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. They also have plenty of talent across the board to have an opportunity to win. Meanwhile, Manhasset captured the C-Division championship after a 6-2 dual-meet record; losing to Garden City and Bellmore-Merrick. Do not let the record fool you. The Blue and Orange have the most swimmers seeded in the top-10. They have a strong core of breastrokers and are incredibly strong in the relays, with the top seed in the medley relay. Other high school teams to watch at this meet include: Port Washington, Great Neck South, Massapequa, Oceanside, Long Beach, and Herricks. Each of these teams have swimmers that will make an impact at the Nassau County Championships.

Swimmers To Watch

200 Freestyle

Francesca Raimondi – Manhasset (Sophomore)

Sophia Karras – Herricks (Sophmore)

Kaley Skarren – Long Beach (Senior)

200 Individual Medley

Jessica Whang – Great Neck South (Senior)

Morgan Rinn – Oceanside (Junior)

Kiani Morisi – Massapequa (Sophomore)

50 Freestyle

Catherine Stanford – Oceanside (Junior)

Stephanie Walsh – Bellmore-Merrick (Junior)

Shannon Danulevith – Farmingdale (Junior)

100 Butterfly

Morgan Rinn – Oceanside (Junior)

Gaby McIntyre – Manhasset (Sophomore)

Kiani Morisi – Massapequa (Sophomore)

100 Freestyle

Catherine Stanford – Oceanside (Junior)

Katherine Hong – Herricks (Junior)

Mia Bonvissuto – Garden City (Junior)

500 Freestyle

Sophia Karras – Herricks (Sophmore)

Mary McKenna – Wantagh (8thGrade)

Marley Zimmerman – Bellmore-Merrick (Junior)

100 Backstroke

Katherine Hong – Herricks (Junior)

Isabella Defonte – Long Beach (Junior)

Caitlin Knight – Port Washington (Junior)

100 Breastroke

Jessica Whang – Greak Neck South (Senior)

Gaby McIntyre – Manhasset (Sophomore)

Lauren Kuzma – Garden City (Sophomore)

1 Meter Diving

Zoe Le – Great Neck North (Sophomore)

Lauren Mehta – Farmingdale (Sophomore)

Macayla Hodkinson – Bethpage (Freshman)

Top Seeded Relays

200 Medley Relay

Manhasset – 1:52.17

Great Neck South – 1:52.32

Massapequa – 1:52.41

200 Freestyle Relay

Bellmore-Merrick – 1:40.18

Manhasset – 1:40.73

Oceanside – 1:41.04

400 Freestyle Relay

Bellmore-Merrick – 3:38.34

Oceanside – 3:40.46

Port Washington – 3:41.28