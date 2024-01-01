Naomi Stillitano, The 2023 Rose Queen, Was A U.S. Age Group Swimmer

The 2023 Rose Bowl football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines is set to kick off at 2pm Pacific Time in Pasadena, California.

This year’s Rose Queen, Naomi Stillitano, was an age-group swimmer in the state of California. Stillitano swam for Rose Bowl Aquatics, specializing in both sprint freestyle and backstroke events. She is a current senior at Arcadia High School, and lives in the Arcadia community.

Stillitano grew up in Italy, before moving to the United States with her family at seven years old. She began swimming in 2017, and trained with Rose Bowl Aquatics for the entirety of her swimming career.

Stillitano last competed in July of 2021, where she swam a best time of 1:04.92 in the 100 backstroke at a Rose Bowl Intrasquad meet.

The Rose Bowl Game is an annual American college football game played on New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl Complex in Pasadena. It was first established back in 1902, and has been played every year since 1916.

Naomi Stillitano Best Times:

50 Freestyle – 26.87

100 Freestyle – 1:00.79

100 Backstroke – 1:04.92

200 Backstroke – 2:22.85

Watch Naomi be announced as this year’s queen, courtesy of KTLA 5 News on YouTube: