Minnetonka Boys Kick Of Minnesota Finals With National HS Record

The Minnetonka High School boys have broken the National Public High School Record in the 200 yard medley relay, swimming a 1:29.20 at the Minnesota Class AA High School State Championship meet on Saturday.

The relay of Erik Gessner, Corey Lau, John Shelstad, and Sam Schilling combined to beat the 1:29.44 done by Zionsville, Indiana’s medley relay at the Indiana State Championship meet just a week ago. While that old record wasn’t yet certified when Minnetonka improved it, both the IUPUI Natatorium where it was done and the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center where Minnetonka swam are NISCA certified pools. That means that they don’t need to be measured to certify the records, the coaches just need to submit the paperwork.

Prior to Zionsville, the record was a 1:29.64 set by Chesterton, Indiana’s relay in 2014 – a relay that included future Olympian Blake Pieroni on the fly leg.

Comparative Splits:

The meet-opening swim was one of the most anticipated of the meet after the same relay came within half-a-second of the record at the True Team meet, which is a championship meet of sorts, but doesn’t get the same focus or rest as this full state championship does.

The Baylor School’s record of 1:27.74 still stands as the Independent, and overall, high school records.