Minna Abraham on LCM Season Coming Off of NCAA: “The two compliment each other really well”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

USC standout freshman Minna Abraham competed at the Canet stop in Mare Nostrum, clocking a 1:58.46 in the 200 free to finish 2nd. She is currently chasing the Olympic ‘A’ cut in the event, hoping to make a bid for Hungary’s squad in Paris.

Abraham has been seeing improvements this summer and says the combination of her coaches at USC and in Hungary has helped her growth in the pool.

0
