Milou Van Wijk Grabs 50 Free Gold On Day Two Of 2025 Dutch Championships

Daan Sonneveld2025 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2025 Dutch Long Course Championships unraveled tonight at Amersfoort Arena with the nation’s athletes not only vying for national titles but also for the right to represent the nation at this summer’s World Championships.

20-year-old Milou van Wijk accomplished the mission in the women’s 50m freestyle, reaping gold in a final time of 24.29.

That effort held off versatile Olympian Marrit Steenbergen, who settled for silver in 24.69 , while Tessa Giele rounded out the podium in 24.89.

Van Wijk’s performance was a lifetime best, surpassing her previous personal best of 24.48 which she set at March’s Edinburgh International Swim Meet. As a result, van Wijk now checks in as the 5th-fastest Dutch woman in history.

Both van Wijk and Steenbergen dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 24.86 needed to qualify for the World Championships.

Top 5 Dutch Women’s LCM 50 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 23.85, 2017 Marleen Veldhuis – 23.96, 2009 Inge de Bruijn – 24.13, 2000 Femke Heemskerk – 24.28, 2021 Milou van Wijk – 24.29, 2025

Steenbergen raced in the heats of the women’s 100m breaststroke, reaping the top seed of 1:09.03 before she bowed out of the final.

In her stead, Zinke Delcommune grabbed the gold, hitting a final result of 1:10.84. Although that topped the podium, Delcommune needed to at least match the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 1:06.87 to add her name to the Singapore roster.

Already a 50m fly record breaker here, former NC State swimmer Nyls Korstanje ripped a monster effort of 50.84, a new championship record, to take the top seed out of the heats of the men’s 100m fly.

That outing was within striking distance of the 50.59 Dutch national record he put on the books at last year’s Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old added slightly in tonight’s final, getting to the wall in a mark of 51.24 to still reap gold.

Sean Niewold settled for silver over a second back in 52.48 while Thomas Verhoeven bagged the bronze in 52.67.

Kai van Westering already made noise in the men’s 100m and 200m backstroke events and the Indiana swimmer completed his trifecta of the discipline with a victory in the 50m back.

Tonight, van Westering stopped the clock at 24.89 to beat the field by well over a second.

Runner-up went to Daan Sonneveld in 26.09 while Iva Stolk earned bronze in 25.16.

Entering this competition, van Westering had never before been under the 25-second barrier, owning a career-quickest result of 25.10 from last year’s Mare Nostrum Tour.

However, his outing this evening not only qualified him for the World Championships but his 24.89 now renders him the 25th-fastest performer in the world on the season.

Additional Notes