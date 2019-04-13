Millard Aquatic Club’s Melani Smith Announces Verbal To Northern State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Melani Mercer Smith of Millard North High School and Millard Aquatic Club in Omaha, Nebraska has announced her commitment to swim for Northern State University beginning in the fall of 2019. While her times are outside the scoring range for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet, her career-best 50 yard freestyle time is only .31 seconds slower than Northern State’s slowest split on their ‘A’ 200 yard freestyle relay at conference and a 100 yard freestyle time that is .79 seconds off the slowest leg of the ‘A’ 400 yard freestyle relay.

“I committed to Northern State University because of the outstanding academic program they offer. The swim team and coach welcomed me with opened arms and I know it’ll be a great home I can already feel it! I am so thankful for this opportunity to be a wolf! GoWolves!”

At the 2019 Metro Conference Championships in Omaha, Smith finished 8th place in the 50-yard freestyle (26.23 in finals) and 12th place in the 100-yard freestyle (56.59 in finals). She also qualified for the Nebraska High School State Swimming Championships in the 100-yard freestyle and took 32nd place.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 25.6

100 free – 56.39

200 free – 2:06.69

For the 2018-2019 season, it took a 24.69 in the 50-yard freestyle, 55.37 in the 100-yard freestyle, and a 1:58.82 in the 200-yard freestyle to qualify in the top 24 at the NSIC Championship meet. Melani will be joining Megan Pattee, Grace Peterson, Delanee Grier, and Marialuisa Avila as members of the Class of 2023 for Northern State. This is a very sprint freestyle heavy class, with Delanee being the only breaststroker.

