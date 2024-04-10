Milak Clocks 21.89 50 Free After 1:55.43 200 Fly On Day 3 Of Hungarian Nationals

2024 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re still waiting on the finals session to wrap up on day two of the 2024 Hungarian National Championships.

However, 24-year-old Olympic champion Kristof Milak has already done and dusted his two individual events this evening, winning both the 200m fly and 50m free.

After firing off a morning swim of 1:55.43 to take the top seed in the 2fly, Milak shaved off more time to ultimately get to the wall in 1:54.90 for the gold.

The Balazs Virth-coached world record holder split 24.91/29.37/30.62/30.00 to capture top prize and beat the field by well over a second. Behind him was Richard Marton who touched in 1:56.32 while Turkey’s national record holder Polat Turnali rounded out the top 3 in 1:56.41, a new lifetime best.

Milak reserved some of his speed for the 50m free later on this evening where he nailed his first-ever outing under the 22-second barrier.

He clocked 22.29 this morning to register the 4th-swiftst time of his career but tonight he fired off a mark of 21.89 to handily take the title.

Nandor Nemeth snagged silver in 22.19 and Bence Szabados secured bronze in 22.31.

Milak’s performance rendered him just the 4th Hungarian in history to have delved into 21-point territory in the 50m free.

Additionally, his time cleared the World Aquatics Olympics Qualification Time of 21.96, should Milak choose to swim it. Szebasztian Szabo has also dipped under the QT, courtesy of his 21.89 from last year’s Helsinki Swim Meet.

Top 5 Hungarian Men’s LCM 50 Free Performers All-Time

Krisztian Takacs – 21.42, 2009 Szebasztian Szabo – 21.60, 2022 Maxim Lobanovskij – 21.77, 2020 Kristof Milak – 21.89, 2024 Nandor Nemeth – 22.12, 2023

We’ll update this post with the remainder of the results once the session concludes.