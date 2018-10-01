Michigan D3 Record-holder Cam Peel Verbals to In-state Wolverines

Cam Peel, a senior at Spring Lake High School in Spring Lake, Michigan and the D3 record-holder in the 100 free, has announced via social media that he plans to swim for the University of Michigan in 2019-20.

“Excited to announce my commitment to further my swimming and academic career at the University of Michigan! #bigboatguy #goblue”

Peel holds 8 All-State awards, 4 school records, and 2 All-Conference honors. He won the 100 free in 44.97 at the 2018 MHSAA Boys D3 Swimming and Diving Championships, becoming the first Division 3 swimmer in Michigan history to register a sub-45 in the state meet. He also finished 3rd in the 50 free (20.87) and anchored the runner-up 200 medley (20.30) and 400 free (43.78) relays. Peel does his year-round swimming with Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics. He went lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free with his 2nd/4th/3rd-place finishes in the respective events at Akron Sectionals. He wrapped up his summer season with PBs in the 100 free (51.83) and 200 free (1:54.83) at Summer Juniors after having earned a best time of 23.52 in the 50 at PSS Columbus.

Peel will suit up for the Wolverines with fellow class of 2023 commits Andrew Trepanier, Christian Farricker, Donald Scott, Jack McCurdy, Nadav Aaronson, Noah Yarian, and River Wright. Michigan’s sprint group lost Paul Powers and James Peek to graduation last year; both were A-finalists in the 50 free and 100 free at 2018 B1G Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.56

100 free – 44.84

200 free – 1:39.30