Miami (OH) Dominates Bowling Green 224-85

Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green

Saturday, November 4th

Oxford, OH

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Miami: 224

BGSU: 85

The Miami of Ohio women continued the strong start to their season by rolling past Bowling Green, losing only 2 events.

Bowling Green’s Talisa Lemke (Fr) won 1 meter diving with a school record of 299.09. Lemke had broken the 1 meter diving record the week before as well. Bowling Green’s other win came in the 100 fly, where Sarah Hennings won with a lifetime best of 55.95.

Miami Senior Elise Campbell took the 100 breast with a season best of 1:02.60. Miami went 1-2 in the 800 free relay with times of 7:41.79 and 7:46.90.

The Miami men swam a meet against themselves since Bowling Green does not have a men’s team. They went 7:05.74 in the 800 free relay. Freshman Austin Theobald won the 500 with a time of 4:46.51. James McGuire, also a Freshman, won the 400 IM with a time of 4:10.68.

Press Release – Miami (OH):

OXFORD, Ohio – The Miami University women’s swimming and diving team beat Bowling Green 224-85 to earn its first victory of the season. The RedHawks improve to 1-2 on the season (1-1 MAC) and the Falcons drop to 3-2 (0-2 MAC).

Miami earned first place finishes in 14 out of 16 events. Eight athletes recorded more than one first-place finish and 16 recorded a top-three finish.

“I think this meet was really great,” said head coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron. “It was nice to be back in our home pool, especially coming off of a great meet against Akron last week. Our women were really able to step up and perform. There are still some areas where we need to make some improvements but I think overall it was great to be back in our pool.”

In the 1000 Free, Miami captured first, second and third place. Junior Ella Moynihan finished first (10:16.66), senior Shay Spelman second (10:26.80) and sophomore Claire Doerr third (10:28.47).

In the 500 Free, the RedHawks also took the top three times with sophomore Emma Bradley finishing first (5:01.94), Moynihan coming in second (5:02.83) and sophomore Molly Zilch rounding out the top three (5:07.43).

Zilch finished with the fastest time in the 200 Free (1:53.59). Junior Peyton Mosbaugh finished first in the 100 Free (52.97). Moynihan earned third place in the 50 Free (24.63), just 0.02 seconds behind first place.

Red-shirted senior Pei Lin swept the diving events, scoring 362.85 in the three meter and 330.52 in the one meter. Lin outscored the second-place finisher by over 40 points in the three meter and over 30 points in the one meter.

In the 200 Back, Miami took the first three places with sophomore Izzy Herb finishing first (2:04.42) and sophomore Hannah Fuchs (2:04.47) and senior Rachel Baker (2:05.61) finishing second and third, respectively.

The RedHawks finished one-two-three in the 100 Back. Sophomore Carolyn Jungers finished first (57.54), junior Abby Stonefinished second (58.74) and senior Katie Kuhl finished third (59.34).

In the 200 Breast, senior Holly Schuster finished first (2:18.56), red-shirted senior Elise Campbell second (2:20.05) and Jungers third (2:24.71).

In the 100 Breast, Campbell won the race (1:02.60) with Schuster coming in second (1:03.77).

Herb won the 200 Fly (2:04.97). Mosbaugh was the runner-up in the 100 Fly (57.20) and Herb finished third (57.80).

Miami finished one-two-three in the 400 IM. The first to finish was Fuchs (4:26.73), followed by Schuster (4:30.66) and Jungers (4:31.89).

The RedHawks took first and second place in the 800 Freestyle Relay. In first place was Moynihan, Zilch, Bradley and Stone (7:41.79). In second place was Campbell, Doerr, Mosbaugh and freshman Gracie Taylor (7:46.90).

400 Medley Relay Herb, Schuster, Mosbaugh and Campbell won the 400 Medley Relay (3:49.17).

Both the Miami women and men travel to Michigan State on Saturday, November 11 for a 12 p.m. dual meet.

Press Release – Bowling Green:

OXFORD, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University swimming and diving team won two individual events but dropped a 224-85 decision to the Miami RedHawks on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 4). Both wins were by Falcon freshmen. Noelle Lavigne captured her first-ever victory when she won the 50 freestyle, while Sarah Hennings earned her fourth victory of the season by touching first in the 100 butterfly. The dual meet defeat drops BGSU’s record to 3-2 and 0-2 against Mid-American Conference teams.

The f0 freestyle race was incredibly close. Lavigne finished in 0:24.61 and won by a margin of just one-hundredth of a second over teammate Ashleigh Franks (24.62). Miami’s Ella Moynihan came in third just one-hundredth of a second behind Franks. In the 100 butterfly, Hennings touched in a personal-best time of 0:55.95. She won by 1.35 seconds over Miami’s Peyton Mosbaugh.

Sophomore Talisa Lemke set a new BGSU school record for the second straight week on the diving boards. Lemke, who broke her own one-meter and three-meter records last week, once again eclipsed the one-meter mark against Miami with a score of 299.09. On the three-meter board, she posted a 321.23, just shy of the record set last week (323.70). Lemke finished second in both events to Miami redshirt senior Pei Lin, who is the three-time defending MAC champion in both events.

Overall, eight Falcons set new personal best marks during the meet. The team posted 11 top-three finishes in individual events, including two wins, six second-place finishes, and three third-place finishes. The Falcons placed second in the 400 medley relay and third in the 800 freestyle relay.

COACH SAYS…

“We faced a very strong Miami team that just came off of a meet where they took four-time defending MAC Champion Akron down to the final relay. We had some real bright spots again from our underclassmen, as we took home two wins today, both by freshmen,” said BGSU head coach Matt Ense . “Noelle Lavigne won the 50 free, and Sarah Hennings won the 100 fly. Sophomore Talisa Lemke broke her own school record again on the 1meter board hitting a score of 299! We have one final dual meet this semester to execute our race plans better before our mid season meet.”

PERSONAL RECORDS (** – SCHOOL RECORDS)

Maddy Andrews (100 freestyle: 0:53.54)

Jordan Andrusak (200 breaststroke: 2:25.78; 200 butterfly: 2:10.47; 400 IM: 4:35.04)

Nikki Borgerding (100 breaststroke: 1:05.18; 400 IM: 4:52.23)

Ashleigh Franks (50 freestyle: 0:24.62)

Sarah Hennings (100 butterfly: 0:55.95; 200 butterfly: 2:07.94)

Talisa Lemke (1-meter diving: 299.09 **)

Lauren Sullivan (100 backstroke: 1:00.83; 200 backstroke: 2:00.11)

Franziska Wohlert (1000 freestyle: 10:41.76)

UP NEXT

The BGSU swimming and diving team competes in their final dual meet until the end of January next weekend. The Falcons travel to East Lansing, Mich. for a competition against the Michigan State Spartans. The dual will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 and will be held at the McCaffree Pool, which is located in the I.M. West building on the MSU campus.