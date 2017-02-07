Mexican Olympian Fernanda Armenta Hit by Stray Bullet in Mexico City

Last week two-time Mexican Olympian Fernanda Armenta was hit by a stray bullet while hailing an Uber in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City. Though Armenta seems to be on the mend and doing fine now, her friends and family have requested help covering the hospital bills, which neither Uber nor the Mexican Government/City of Mexico City is obligated to cover. Neither Armenta nor the driver were the intended targets of the shootout, which has been linked to gang-related violence.

The bullet hit Armenta in the back and passed through her chest, perforating one of her lungs. Armenta was taken to ‘Hospital Cos’ where she spent several days recovering. It is believed that the assailants were targeting individuals in a car several behind the vehicle that Armenta was getting into.

Armenta, who has represented Mexico successfully in many international competitions including the Pan-American Games, Central American Games, as well as at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012, was a member of the Gators Swim Club in the lead-up to the 2012 London Olympics where she competed in the 100 and 200 backstroke. Armenta is also the Mexican National Record holder in the 50, 100, and 200 long course meters backstroke events.

The family and friends of Arementa have requested aid from the aquatic community and public in general, per a release on the Mexican Swimming Federation’s website. If any are interested in donating to the medical expenses, please see the following:

Sr. José Armenta (padre de Fernanda Armenta)

Número de cuenta Santander: 5610091008

Clabe interbancaria Santander: 014180565100910085

Tarjeta Santander: 5579100171535956