McHugh and Lane Triple As OSU Women and VT Men Take Two Each

Ohio State, Penn State at Virginia Tech

October 26-27, 2018

Christiansburg Aquatics Center, Christiansburg, VA

Triple-Dual Meet

Ohio State Release

Penn State Men’s and Women’s Releases

Virginia Tech Release

Full Results

Scores Men: OSU 250, Penn State 103; VT 182, OSU 171, VT 255-98 Women: OSU 225, VT 128; OSU 231, Penn State 122; VT 190, Penn State 163



Women’s Recap

Individually, the top performer was Penn State’s Ally McHugh, who swept the three longest races, taking the 500 free in 4:49.95, the 1000 free in 9:55.97, and the 400 IM in 4:17.08. McHugh should be one of the leading contenders in the distance races in March. Teammate Maddie Hart got the only other win for the Nittany Lions, as she won the 100 fly in 55.43.

Outside of those two women, it was the Buckeyes all the way. Ohio State started and ended each session with relay wins, going 1:32.81 in the 200 free, 3:43.82 in the 400 medley, 1:40.89 in the 200 medley, and 3:24.86 in the 400 free.

Hanna Gresser swept the breaststroke events, taking the 100 breast in 1:02.17 and the 200 breast in 2:17.35. Kristen Romano also doubled, going 1:58.37 in the 200 back, and 1:49.78 in the 200 free, as did Kathrin Demler (2:01.93 200 IM and 2:00.62 200 fly)

Taylor Petrak (50.83 100 free), Freya Rayner (23.09 50 free), and Rebekah Bradley (55.79 100 back) rounded out the individual event winners.

Men’s Recap

The results were a little more mixed on the men’s side. While Virginia Tech won the majority of the events, and beat both opponents in head-to-head scoring, but Ohio State had some very strong swims, and all three schools earned at least one victory.

The Hokies got things started with a 1:19.57 victory in the 200 free relay that ranks them 3rd in the nation so far this season. Ian Ho led off in 20.07, and then Tommy Hallock, David Herbert, and Jake Lamparella all split under 20 seconds. Ohio State took 2nd in that relay, with their 1:21.34 well off the 1:19.83 they swam a few weeks ago, which currently has them 4th in the nation.

Virginia Tech followed up that initial relay win with a 1:29.28 in the 200 medley relay. That relay was highlighted by a 19.26 anchor leg by Ho, who would go on to win the 50 free (19.88) and the 100 free (44.60).

Fellow Hokie Lane Stone swept the rest of the freestyle events, going 1:38.12/4:26.66/9:14.37 across the 200/500/1000 distances.

Virginia Tech also got wins from Norbert Szabo (1:49.74 200 IM), Samuel Tornqvist (1:47.18 200 back), Philip Manoff (1:49.35 200 fly) and Lamparella (49.38 100 back)

Ohio State also got two relay win, going 3:17.13 in the 400 free relay and 2:56.85 in the 400 free relay. The Buckeyes already had top ten times in the nation in both relays. Notably, Ruslan Gaziev led off that 400 free relay in 43.83 after going 44.72 in the individual race. Gaziev has the top time in the country, with a 43.40 from the Ohio State v. Alabama meet last month.

Other event winners for the Buckeyes included Evan McFadden (55.83 100 breast), Paul Delaksis (2:02.43 200 breast), and Noah Lense (48.72 100 fly).

Penn State’s Michael Daly earned the lone victory for the Nittany Lion men, taking the 400 IM in 3:57.30.