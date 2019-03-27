Matt Bos Resigns Ass Head Coach at IUPUI

Matt Bos, the head coach at Division I school IUPUI, has resigned from his position. He and his family will be moving to Minnesota to follow his wife’s career.

“My wife, Amanda, has worked incredibly hard and has had a very successful career,” Bos said of the opportunity. “She has been offered a position which we could not turn down and will be incredibly good for our family.

“I’m going to miss being on deck at the )IU Natatorium) and most of all the people.”

Bos took over the combined men’s and women’s programs in May of 2011, which made him just the 2nd head swimming coach in school history.

Before joining the Horizon League last season, IUPUI competed in the Summit League, where the men’s team finished in 2nd place on four occasions and 3rd place once, while the women’s team finished 2nd on two occasions and 3rd on two occasions. Both teams went form last-place finishes the year before Bos’ arrival to top 3 finishes by the 2013 championship.

Prior to IUPUI, he was the head coach at Eastern Illinois, his alma mater; 3 years as the head coach of the San Antonio Wave, where he worked with Jimmy Feigen, among others; and for a year-and-a-half as the coaching director at Swimming Wanganui in New Zealand.

IUPUI’s women finished 2nd at the 2019 Horizona League Championships, and the men finished 4th. That included a 2nd-straight Horizon League title from senior Olivia Treski in the women’s 1650 free.