Matsumoto & Koseki Add Names To JPN Qualifiers For Gwangju

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Monday, April 8th
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- LCM
- Qualifying Meet for 2019 World Championships
- Meet Site
- SwimSwam Preview
- Psych Sheets (in Japanese)
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap
- Results
- Live Stream
There were some hits and misses on day 3 of the 2019 Japanese Swimming Championships, the primary meet for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.
Although Ryosuke Irie earned his 8th consecutive national title in the men’s 100m back, the veteran Olympian missed the QT and is relegated to just relay status, for now. He’ll still have a chance to qualify at next month’s Japan Swim.
The same held true for the women’s 200m freestylers. Rio Shirai took the event win in 1:57.16, while the top 4 finishers all dipped under the overall QT for the relay for Gwangju. But, individually, no one hit the stiff 1:56.26 and, thus, swimmers will need to try again.
But, Yasuhiro Koseki redeemed his 100m breast miss with a qualification in the 50m tonight. Also, Katsuhiro Matsumoto produced a huge 200m free to qualify for the men, hitting the world’s best time of 2019 in 1:45.63.
Japanese Swimmers Hitting QT’s Through Day 3:
Individual Events:
- Yui Ohashi – women’s 200m IM 2:09.27
- Rika Omoto – women’s 200m IM 2:09.91
- Katsuhiro Matsumoto – men’s 200m free 1:45.63
- Yasuhiro Koseki – men’s 50m breast 27.01
Relays:
- Yasuhiro Koseki – medley
- Hiroko Makino – medley
- Ryosuke Irie – medley
- Misaki Sekiguchi – medley
- Natsumi Sakai – medley
- Rio Shirai– 4×200 free
- Chihiro Igarashi -4x200m free
- Tomomi Aoki – 4x200m free
- Nagisa Imemoto – 4x200m free
