Matsumoto & Koseki Add Names To JPN Qualifiers For Gwangju

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were some hits and misses on day 3 of the 2019 Japanese Swimming Championships, the primary meet for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Although Ryosuke Irie earned his 8th consecutive national title in the men’s 100m back, the veteran Olympian missed the QT and is relegated to just relay status, for now. He’ll still have a chance to qualify at next month’s Japan Swim.

The same held true for the women’s 200m freestylers. Rio Shirai took the event win in 1:57.16, while the top 4 finishers all dipped under the overall QT for the relay for Gwangju. But, individually, no one hit the stiff 1:56.26 and, thus, swimmers will need to try again.

But, Yasuhiro Koseki redeemed his 100m breast miss with a qualification in the 50m tonight. Also, Katsuhiro Matsumoto produced a huge 200m free to qualify for the men, hitting the world’s best time of 2019 in 1:45.63.

Japanese Swimmers Hitting QT’s Through Day 3:

Individual Events:

Yui Ohashi – women’s 200m IM 2:09.27

– women’s 200m IM 2:09.27 Rika Omoto – women’s 200m IM 2:09.91

– women’s 200m IM 2:09.91 Katsuhiro Matsumoto – men’s 200m free 1:45.63

– men’s 200m free 1:45.63 Yasuhiro Koseki – men’s 50m breast 27.01

Relays: