Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matsumoto & Koseki Add Names To JPN Qualifiers For Gwangju

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were some hits and misses on day 3 of the 2019 Japanese Swimming Championships, the primary meet for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Although Ryosuke Irie earned his 8th consecutive national title in the men’s 100m back, the veteran Olympian missed the QT and is relegated to just relay status, for now. He’ll still have a chance to qualify at next month’s Japan Swim.

The same held true for the women’s 200m freestylers. Rio Shirai took the event win in 1:57.16, while the top 4 finishers all dipped under the overall QT for the relay for Gwangju. But, individually, no one hit the stiff 1:56.26 and, thus, swimmers will need to try again.

But, Yasuhiro Koseki redeemed his 100m breast miss with a qualification in the 50m tonight. Also, Katsuhiro Matsumoto produced a huge 200m free to qualify for the men, hitting the world’s best time of 2019 in 1:45.63.

Japanese Swimmers Hitting QT’s Through Day 3:

Individual Events:

Relays:

  • Yasuhiro Koseki – medley
  • Hiroko Makino – medley
  • Ryosuke Irie – medley
  • Misaki Sekiguchi – medley
  • Natsumi Sakai – medley
  • Rio Shirai– 4×200 free
  • Chihiro Igarashi -4x200m free
  • Tomomi Aoki – 4x200m free
  • Nagisa Imemoto – 4x200m free

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!