Marin County, CA Swim Coach Arrested In Child Sex Sting

A youth swim coach in Marin County, Calif., was arrested in a sting operation targetting underage sex trafficking, San Rafael Police said Thursday.

John Glenn Chipponeri of San Rafael, Calif., was booked into Marin County Jail on the suspicion of arranging to meet a minor for sex. He was released on $50,000 bail.

Chipponeri, 59, responded to a fake online ad to express interest in paying a 16-year-old girl for sex, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

Chipponeri recently coached swimming at Marin Academy in San Rafael, and police also noted he taught swimming with a private club.

The department says it launched a countywide human trafficking operation on May 6 with the intention of arresting buyers and traffickers as well as rescuing, educating and offering services to victims. This included placing ads on adult websites seeking buyers for juveniles for sexual services.

Chipponeri responded to one of the ads, and on May 25, he was detained at a traffic stop in San Rafael. He was arrested for “PC-Meeting with a Minor for a Lewd Purpose.”

During the interview, he made “several admissions regarding the case,” police said.

According to the East Bay Times, Marin Academy head Travis Brownley said Chipponeri worked at the private school in a part-time capacity from Feb. 2 until Sunday.