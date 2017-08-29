Marcelo Chierighini Leaves Auburn to Train at Pinheiros

Brazilian sprinter Marcelo Chierighini has relocated his training base from Auburn back to his home country of Brazil.

According to Brazilian sports news agency SporTV, Chierighini will no longer be training under Brett Hawke’s group at Auburn, and he’ll be heading to train at Pinheiros instead. Pinheiros is a prestigious athletic club in Brazil, located in Chierighini’s birthplace of Sao Paulo.

Chierighini will be joining notable Brazilians Cesar Cielo and Gabriel Santos along with junior sprinter Breno Correia in Pinheiros. In fact, he, Cielo, and Santos make up three of the four members of Brazil‘s historic 4×100 free relay at the 2017 World Championships. The three of them, along with Bruno Fratus (who was dropped by Pinheiros half a year ago), won a silver medal behind the USA, earning Brazil its first 4×100 free relay medal at a major meet since the 2000 Olympics, and its first World Champs medal since 1994.

Chierighini was the big split on that relay, going 46.85 to anchor in what is unofficially the third-fastest split in textile history. He announced his move to South America in a tweet: