Maine Re-Opens Pools Following Open Letter from Maine Swimming Representatives

Maine’s governor Janet T. Mills has re-opened pools following an open letter from the Maine Swimming Athlete Representatives requesting that swimming be moved from a “moderate risk” activity to a “low risk” activity. As a result of the letter, swimming, along with golf, gymnastics, weight lifting, figure skating, and cross country have all been reclassified as “low risk” activities by the state.

The letter came in response to Mills’ decision to close pools across the state following a spike in COVID-19 cases in early November. As a result of the closure, approximately 1,200 Maine Swimming athletes were left without any place to train.

Within the letter, the representatives made a case for re-opening pools due to concerns over athlete’s mental health, college swimming opportunities, and overall well-being. “As athletes of the Maine Swimming Community, we collectively experienced feelings of isolation, hopelessness, anxiety, and sadness following the initial shutdown of our sport in March,” they wrote. “We endured the shutdown until June when we were able to return to socially distanced team workouts with team cohorts and our coaches. The inability to participate in socially distanced team workouts under the supervision of our coaches as a result of the recent “moderate risk” classification of team swimming is detrimental to our mental and physical health”.

The authors also utilized statistical information in their argument, citing the fact that Maine Swimming had no COVID-19 cases among its members since pools originally opened back in June.

Following the victory with the governor’s office, Maine Swimming is now taking several steps to ensure social distancing guidelines are maintained across the LSC. “In order to be assured that all Maine Swimming teams are following social distancing guidelines, we have team representatives from around the state who are able to provide photo and/or video proof of following guidelines,” athlete committee member McKayla Kendall said. “We also have a large network of people involved in Maine Swimming that make sure each team is following every guideline put in place.”

Teams are also following trends that other teams have practiced across the country, including limiting the number of people in each lane at one time, limiting locker room use, and staggering practice times to ensure swimmers aren’t in contact with one another.



This news comes as other states, like New Jersey, have shut down indoor youth sports, including swimming.